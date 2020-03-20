Brewers' Eric Lauer: Will be healthy when action resumes
Lauer (shoulder) will be healthy when play resumes, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Lauer was going to miss the beginning of the regular season due to some shoulder soreness that popped up in early March, but the injury was always considered minor, and with games not expected to take place until at least May he has ample time to recover. Lauer has remained at the Brewers' spring training complex in order to focus on his rehab, so barring a setback he should be good to go when players return to the field.
