Peralta improved to 6-4 on the season Wednesday after holding the Reds scoreless through seven frames. He allowed just three hits and two walks while striking out seven.

Peralta had recorded a 6.13 ERA over his previous eight starts, but Wednesday saw him recapture some of the magic that gave him three scoreless showings in his first four career starts. It was a dominant performance throughout the game for the 22-year-old, who only once allowed a runner to reach second base. His ERA now sits at 4.02, and he's recorded an impressive 11.2 K/9. He's lined up for a rematch against the Reds next Wednesday.