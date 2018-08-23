Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Seven scoreless in strong showing
Peralta improved to 6-4 on the season Wednesday after holding the Reds scoreless through seven frames. He allowed just three hits and two walks while striking out seven.
Peralta had recorded a 6.13 ERA over his previous eight starts, but Wednesday saw him recapture some of the magic that gave him three scoreless showings in his first four career starts. It was a dominant performance throughout the game for the 22-year-old, who only once allowed a runner to reach second base. His ERA now sits at 4.02, and he's recorded an impressive 11.2 K/9. He's lined up for a rematch against the Reds next Wednesday.
