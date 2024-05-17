Manager Pat Murphy said Friday that Mitchell (finger) is scheduled to begin swinging a bat during the Brewers' upcoming road trip, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Murphy suggested Mitchell's return to swinging will likely occur while the team is in Boston between May 24-26. Assuming the Brewers are still following general manager Matt Arnold's estimation of a June 1 return, Mitchell would be in line to begin a rehab assignment shortly after Milwaukee's series against the Red Sox. The speedy outfielder has been on the injured list all season after suffering a fractured finger during spring training.