The Brewers transferred Mitchell (finger) to the 60-day injured list Sunday.
GM Matt Arnold recently said Mitchell is expected to return around the start of June, so the move to the 60-day IL won't affect his return timeline from a fractured finger. Sal Frelick and Blake Perkins should continue to split playing time in center field for Milwaukee in the meantime.
