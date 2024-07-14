Mitchell went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Nationals.

Mitchell entered Sunday without a homer or a steal before getting one of each in this contest. The outfielder is hitting just .192 with three RBI and two runs scored over his first 10 games of the season after missing the first three months of the year with a fractured finger. He has been limited to a strong-side platoon role so far, sharing center field with switch hitter Blake Perkins.