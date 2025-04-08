Mitchell isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Colorado.
The Brewers will keep the lefty-hitting Mitchell and his career .687 OPS against southpaws on the bench with Kyle Freeland set to start on the mound for the Rockies. Isaac Collins, Sal Frelick and Jackson Chourio will start across the outfield while Mitchell rests.
