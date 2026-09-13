Mitchell went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, four RBI, a stolen base and an additional run scored in Saturday's 13-9 win over the Reds.

Mitchell is heating up in a hurry, smacking a homer and racking up four RBI in back-to-back games. The outfielder has hit safely in eight of his last 11 outings, and he's up to five extra-base hits with 10 RBI already in the month of September. Through 485 plate appearances, he's slashing a respectable .269/.357/.432 with a career-high 11 long balls, 28 doubles, four triples, 65 RBI, 14 steals and 68 runs scored.