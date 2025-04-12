Mitchell isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against Arizona.
The D-backs will send left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez to the hill to start Friday's contest, so the left-handed bat of Mitchell will grab a seat on the bench. His absence opens a spot in left field for Isaac Collins.
