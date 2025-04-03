Mitchell is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Reds.
It's southpaw Nick Lodolo on the bump for the Reds, so the left-handed hitting Mitchell will grab a seat. The Brewers are going with an outfield of Isaac Collins, Sal Frelick and Jackson Chourio in the series opener.
