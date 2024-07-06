Mitchell is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers.
With southpaw James Paxton on the mound for Los Angeles, the lefty-hitting Mitchell will take a seat on the bench. Since being activated from the injured list July 1, Mitchell is 2-for-13 (.154) with four walks and four strikeouts.
