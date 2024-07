Mitchell went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Cubs.

Mitchell is 5-for-14 over four games since the All-Star break, though he's also struck out five times in that span. The outfielder's steal Tuesday was his second of the campaign. He's batting .250 with a .762 OPS, one home run, three doubles, four RBI and four runs scored over 14 contests this year after missing most of the first half with a fractured finger.