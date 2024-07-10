Mitchell isn't in the Brewers' lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.
The left-handed-hitting Mitchell will step out of the lineup Wednesday with left-hander Martin Perez slated to start on the mound for Pittsburgh. Blake Perkins will get the nod to start in center field instead, batting seventh.
