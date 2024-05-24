MItchell (finger) was seen hitting off a tee Friday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

As previously noted, Mitchell is on track for a return in June and took another step in the recovery process Friday. He took three sets of 10 swings off the tee as the team warmed up for their matchup with the Red Sox. Once he's activated, Mitchell is expected to push Jackson Chourio, Blake Perkins and Sal Frelick for playing time in the Brewers outfield.