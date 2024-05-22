Mitchell (finger) is aiming to return from the injured list ahead of the Brewers' series against the Angels on June 17, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Mitchell is slated to begin hitting off a tee this weekend while the Brewers are in Boston. After that, he will head to the team's complex in Arizona to continue rehabbing and take at-bats in ACL games before officially beginning a rehab assignment with one of Milwaukee's minor-league affiliates. The 25-year-old outfielder has been on the IL all season due to a fractured finger on his left hand and will have to compete for playing time in a crowded Brewers outfield once he returns.