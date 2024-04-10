Brewers general manager Matt Arnold said Wednesday that Mitchell (finger) should return around June 1, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Previous estimates had Mitchell missing 4-to-6 weeks after he fractured his left index finger back in late March, but evidently it's going to take a bit longer than that. Sal Frelick and Blake Perkins have been handling center field in Mitchell's absence and will continue to do so for quite a bit longer.
