Manager Pat Murphy said Saturday that Mitchell (finger) is slated to begin playing in minor-league rehab games Tuesday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Mitchell will participate in live batting practice over the weekend before heading to one of Milwaukee's minor-league affiliates. Assuming all goes well during BP and his rehab games, the speedy outfielder remains on track to return to the Brewers on June 17.
