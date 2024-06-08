Share Video

Manager Pat Murphy said Saturday that Mitchell (finger) is slated to begin playing in minor-league rehab games Tuesday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Mitchell will participate in live batting practice over the weekend before heading to one of Milwaukee's minor-league affiliates. Assuming all goes well during BP and his rehab games, the speedy outfielder remains on track to return to the Brewers on June 17.

