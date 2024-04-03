Mitchell had an X-ray Wednesday which showed his fractured left index finger has not shifted and is healing as expected, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Mitchell's timeline would have been extended had the finger been displaced, but thankfully that's not the case. It keeps him on a timetable of around 4-to-6 weeks, which means he could return around the end of April or early May if all continues to go well.
