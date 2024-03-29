The Brewers placed Mitchell (finger) on the 10-day injured list Thursday.

Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy said Wednesday that Mitchell will likely face a 6-to-8-week absence to begin the season due to the fractured left index finger he suffered in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks. While Mitchell is on the shelf, the Brewers will likely turn to Sal Frelick and Blake Perkins to form a platoon in center field.