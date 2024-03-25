Mitchell will begin the season on the injured list after X-rays revealed a fracture in his left hand, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The outfielder suffered the injury when his hand was jammed on a swing Sunday. Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Mitchell will visit with a hand specialist before more information is known about a potential timetable. Mitchell had been set for regular right field duty, but the Brewers might now look at Sal Frelick as a full-time outfielder while Mitchell is sidelined. Blake Perkins is also a candidate to see more at-bats.