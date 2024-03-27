Brewers manager Pat Murphy said in an interview Wednesday with 97.3 The Game Milwaukee that Mitchell is expected to be sidelined 6-to-8 weeks with a fractured finger on his left hand.

Murphy revealed Monday that Mitchell suffered a fracture, and the skipper has now offered specifics on a timetable which will have the outfielder out well into May. Mitchell had been set to start in right field against right-handers, but now those duties will fall to Jackson Chourio, with Sal Frelick covering center field. On a positive note, Murphy said that Mitchell won't need surgery at this time.