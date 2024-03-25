Mitchell said Monday that his injured hand feels fine, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Mitchell's hand swelled up on him when he was jammed on a swing Sunday, prompting the Brewers to send him for X-rays Monday. Although he had yet to undergo imaging when he spoke to reporters, he played catch with no issues Monday and it seems there is a low level of concern regarding the injury.
