Brewers' Hernan Perez: Playing sparingly
Perez went 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored off the bench in Tuesday's loss to the Reds.
Perez's two hits Tuesday were his first since Aug. 15. He started six of the Brewers' first 12 games this month, but started just once in the 11 games since. Expect the more recent trend to be more indicative of his playing time the rest of the way.
