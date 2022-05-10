site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Hunter Renfroe: Resting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Renfroe is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds.
Renfroe looks to be getting some routine maintenance after he had started in each of the Brewers' 12 games since April 27. Tyrone Taylor will spell Renfroe in right field.
