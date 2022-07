Renfroe (calf) won't be reinstated from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Sunday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Renfroe was initially optimistic that he'd be able to rejoin the Brewers following a minimal IL stint, but he's still bothered by his calf injury and hasn't yet resumed running on the field. The team will give him extra time to recover to prevent a long-term issue, but it's not yet clear when he's expected to return.