Peterson went 1-for-2 with two walks, a run and a stolen base in Thursday's victory over the Cardinals.

Peterson had not picked up a hit prior to Thursday, but he finally got on the board with an infield single in the fourth inning. While Peterson has not made much contact, he has reached base four times via the walk and is one of just 13 players league-wide who has recorded more than one steal. He figures to remain on the favorable end of a third-base platoon with Mike Brosseau until Luis Urias (quad) is ready to play.