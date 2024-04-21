Chourio went 2-for-3 with two walks, a home run, two RBI, three runs and a stolen base in Saturday's 12-5 win over the Cardinals.

The rookie outfielder entered the contest with five strikeouts and no hits over his previous 11 plate appearances, but he busted out of that mini slump in a big way Saturday. Chourio has endured some ups and downs through his first 17 big-league games, but he's been productive overall with four homers, four steals, 13 RBI, 10 runs and a .719 OPS.