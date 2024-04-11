Chourio went 1-for-3 with two RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Reds while also drawing a walk.

Chourio drew a walk on five pitches to open the game and proceeded to steal second base before coming home on a Christian Yelich home run two batters later. The right-fielder would then go on to score a second time while also driving in two runs, the first on a single and the second on a sacrifice fly. Chourio has now hit safely in four consecutive games and in 10 of 11 contests overall to open the season. Additionally, he's also recorded at least one RBI in all but three games.