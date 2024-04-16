Chourio went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, two runs scored, a stolen base and a walk in Monday's loss to San Diego.

Chourio belted a two-run shot in the second inning. It was his third long ball of the year and first since April 6. The highly-touted rookie knocked 22 homers with 44 steals in the minors last year and he displayed that impressive power-speed combo Monday. Chourio is now slashing .259/.305/.444 through 59 plate appearances.