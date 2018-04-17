Brewers' Jacob Nottingham: Grabs first MLB start Tuesday
Nottingham is starting behind the plate Tuesday against the Reds.
Nottingham made his major-league debut Monday, collecting two walks and scoring a run off the bench. He'll likely come off the bench more often than not, but he'll give Jett Bandy a breather Tuesday evening.
