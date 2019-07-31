Faria will begin his Brewers stint with Triple-A San Antonio, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The Brewers traded Jesus Aguilar for Faria in order to improve their pitching depth, but Faria will not immediately join the big club. Faria has worked as both a starter and reliever this season, and it's not yet clear what role he will work in with his new club.

