Petricka signed a split contract with the Brewers on Tuesday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

Petricka elected free agency after being outrighted off the Blue Jays' 40-man roster in November. The 30-year-old still has a minor-league option remaining, which is the reason for the split deal. Petricka has a 5.43 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 67:22 K:BB across 71.1 innings over the last two seasons.

