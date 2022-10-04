Alexander was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
With Matt Bush (illness) heading to the injured list, Alexander will rejoin the Brewers' bullpen for the final two games of the season. Alexander has allowed at least three earned runs in four of his last five appearances -- his last coming on Sept. 18 against the Yankees, when he allowed three earned runs over 3.2 innings.
