Alexander was placed on the 60-day injured list on Saturday.
By placing Alexander on the 60-day IL, the Brewers now have an open spot on the 40-man roster for Justin Wilson, who was signed on Saturday. Alexander is expected to be out until the end of May because of right-shoulder soreness, and this transaction doesn't change that timeline.
