Alexander signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Feb. 20.
Alexander made 18 appearances (11 starts) for the Brewers in 2022 and had a 5.40 ERA and 46:28 K:BB over 71.2 innings. He spent last season at the Triple-A level and had a 5.86 ERA in 16 outings, and he'll serve as organizational pitching depth for the Red Sox.
