Alexander (shoulder) is beginning a rehab assignment Friday in the Arizona Complex League, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Alexander has been on the shelf since February because of a right rotator cuff strain, but he's finally ready to take the mound again in live games. If all goes well on the farm, the 30-year-old should be an option for the Brewers' pitching staff toward the end of June.
