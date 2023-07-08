The Brewers reinstated Alexander (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list Saturday and optioned him to Triple-A Nashville, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

A right shoulder strain forced Alexander to the injured list before the start of the season. His last three rehab starts came in Nashville, and he will remain in Triple-A after surrendering just three runs on 15 hits and four walks while striking out six batters through 15 innings. If he continues at his current pace in Nashville, Alexander could potentially work his way back onto the Brewers as a multi-inning reliever.