Astros' Jason Alexander: Healthy again at Triple-A

Alexander (undisclosed) has struck out eight and allowed four earned runs on eight hits and three walks over eight innings between two appearances for Triple-A Sugar Land since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list July 30.

The 33-year-old righty was stuck on Sugar Land's IL for about six weeks due to an unspecified injury. Alexander possesses a spot on the Astros' 40-man roster, but he's unlikely to get a look in the big leagues in the near future unless Houston loses multiple starters or long relievers to injury.