Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown

Astros' Jason Alexander: Healthy again at Triple-A

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Alexander (undisclosed) has struck out eight and allowed four earned runs on eight hits and three walks over eight innings between two appearances for Triple-A Sugar Land since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list July 30.

The 33-year-old righty was stuck on Sugar Land's IL for about six weeks due to an unspecified injury. Alexander possesses a spot on the Astros' 40-man roster, but he's unlikely to get a look in the big leagues in the near future unless Houston loses multiple starters or long relievers to injury.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!