Ross (2-4) picked up the win Tuesday against Pittsburgh, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk across five innings. He struck out six.

Ross got a tally in the win column for the first time since April 9, putting together a spotless day outside of a two-run homer by Nick Gonzalez in the fourth. Although the 31-year-old hasn't been outstanding in 2024, he's been a reliable arm for a Brewers rotation that has been plagued by injuries. He's lasted at least five innings in six of his eight starts and has surrendered three or fewer runs six times as well. Ross is set up to make his next start during a three-game road series against the Marlins early next week.