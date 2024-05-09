Ross (1-4) took the loss Wednesday, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks across five innings against the Royals. He struck out two.

Each of the three hits Ross allowed went for extra bases, including back-to-back two-baggers by Maikel Garcia and Bobby Witt in the first inning -- both of whom scored via sacrifice fly. Ross has been handed a loss in four of his last five outings, owning a 5.88 ERA and a 19:8 K:BB across 26.0 innings during that stretch. He'll look to get back on track in a tentatively scheduled start Tuesday against Pittsburgh.