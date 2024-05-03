Ross did not factor into the decision Friday against the Cubs, allowing one run on six hits over six innings. He struck out four.

Ross was solid, holding Chicago off the board until a Christopher Morel solo home run with two outs in the sixth inning. While Ross ultimately came away with a no-decision, he was able to stem a three-start losing streak -- he'd allowed 16 runs (13 earned) over 15 innings in that span. Overall, Ross is 1-3 with a 4.65 ERA, 1,55 WHIP and 27:12 K:BB through six starts (31 innings) this season. He's currently scheduled for a road matchup with Kansas City in his next outing.