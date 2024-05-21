Ross (back) is expected to require a stint on the 15-day injured list, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Ross was forced from Monday's start after his back tightened up, and he was later diagnosed with a low back strain. The club will likely wait to see how he responds Tuesday morning before making an official roster move. Milwaukee is already thin when it comes to starting pitching, so the team will once again be forced to turn to their farm system for help. Aaron Ashby was lit up for eight runs (four earned) in his lone start of the campaign, but he has big-league experience and will be a candidate for a promotion if Ross is indeed sent to the IL.