Ross was removed from Monday's start against the Marlins after one scoreless inning due to back tightness, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports.

Ross was reportedly dealing with some back tightness before Monday's start, but he felt good enough to give it a go after warming up. However, his back tightened back up during a 15-pitch first inning, and he's been officially diagnosed with a low back strain. Jared Koenig was called upon out of the bullpen following the right-hander's departure and will likely be asked to eat up a few frames.