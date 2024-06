Ross (back) will throw a bullpen session this weekend, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Ross will need to make at least one rehab start after that, but a return from the 15-day injured list by mid-June is possible if everything goes according to plan. The veteran right-hander has been sidelined since late May with a lower-back strain. Ross has collected a 4.50 ERA and 35:16 K:BB over 42 innings covering nine starts this season.