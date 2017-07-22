Brewers' Keon Broxton: Sent down to Triple-A
Broxton was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Saturday.
Broxton has been a mainstay in the Brewers' outfield all season, but his inconsistency at the plate certainly hasn't done him any favors in protecting his roster spot. The switch hitter is slashing a mediocre .217/.294/.430 through 92 games and his 124 strikeouts rank third in the majors this season. Worse yet, Broxton has just three hits over his last 50 at-bats. He'll have a chance to work out the faults at Triple-A, meaning Brett Phillips will likely see a bump in playing time as the primary center fielder.
