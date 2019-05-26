Brewers' Keston Hiura: Day off Sunday
Hiura is out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Phillies.
Hiura has started all 10 games at second base since being called up May 14, and his slashing .256/.310/.410 with two homers in 39 at-bats. The 22-year-old has had his fair share of struggles with a 40.5 percent strikeout rate, but overall it's been a solid first showing in the majors. Hernan Perez will start at second base and bat sixth in his absence.
