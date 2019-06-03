Brewers' Keston Hiura: Returns to minors
Hiura was optioned to Triple-A San Antonio on Monday.
Hiura will head back to the minors to free up a spot on the roster for Travis Shaw (wrist), who is slated to return from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Marlins. The well-regarded prospect fared well in his first taste of the majors, slashing .281/.333/.531 with five homers and a stolen base in 17 games for the Brewers, and should be back with the big club at some point this summer. Look for Mike Moustakas to shift back to second base in the meantime, with Shaw reclaiming his spot at the hot corner.
