Brewers' Lewis Brinson: Out 4-6 weeks with hamstring strain
Brinson will miss the next 4-to-6 weeks with a bad hamstring strain, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The Brewers are not calling it season-ending yet, but it will be a close call. Jonathan Villar is making his first big-league start in center field Tuesday, so he and Keon Broxton will have to hold things down in center field for the foreseeable future, with Brett Phillips potentially joining that mix in September. Brinson suffered the injury running to first base in Monday's game for Triple-A Colorado Springs. He hit just .106 with two home runs in 55 plate appearances in the majors, but hit .331/.400/.562 with 13 home runs and 11 steals in the Pacific Coast League.
