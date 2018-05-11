Cain went 2-for-3 with a home run, two walks, two RBI, and a run scored Thursday against the Rockies.

Cain jumped on the first pitch of the game to hit his fifth home run of the season, and both he and the team never looked back. He reached base a total of four times, the fourth time he has accomplished that this season. While he hasn't stood out in any one category, he has been solid through 127 at-bats hitting .283/.395/.465 to go along with eight stolen bases.