Pina (toe) is expected to return from the injured list when first eligible Friday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Injuries to Pina and Omar Narvaez (hamstring) and the loss of Jacob Nottingham to the Mariners on waivers have meant the Brewers are already digging deep on their depth chart to find catchers. Luke Maile, who owns a career wRC+ of 48, and Mario Feliciano, who's played just three games above High-A, will hold down the fort for now, but Pina should return before the end of next week.