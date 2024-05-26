Milwaukee recalled Dunn from Triple-A Nashville on Sunday. He'll start at third base and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

After being optioned to Nashville earlier in May, the 26-year-old infielder earned his way back to the majors after slashing .310/.394/.517 across eight games at Triple-A. Though he'll get the starting nod Sunday in his return to the big club, Dunn is still expected to play second fiddle to Joey Ortiz at third base and will likely function as more of a utility man.